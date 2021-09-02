State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Acquired by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,506 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of State Street by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,075,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $151,083,000 after purchasing an additional 31,894 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 228.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 2.1% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 59,726 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,018,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new position in shares of State Street during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 13.0% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 95,681 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,265,000 after buying an additional 11,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on STT. Wolfe Research raised shares of State Street from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. UBS Group raised shares of State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of State Street from $95.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of State Street in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of State Street from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.08.

State Street stock opened at $91.87 on Thursday. State Street Co. has a 52-week low of $56.63 and a 52-week high of $94.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.50 and a 200-day moving average of $84.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. State Street had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. This is a positive change from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.04%.

In related news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $381,569.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,893,517.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

