Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Leisure Capital Management

Leisure Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,841 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SBUX. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Wafra Inc. lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wafra Inc. now owns 29,072 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,251,000 after buying an additional 3,074 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,295 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,194 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 153,819 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $17,199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares in the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $117.37. The stock had a trading volume of 3,800,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,895,726. The company has a market capitalization of $138.39 billion, a PE ratio of 49.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $117.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.08. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $81.75 and a 1 year high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total value of $44,110,527.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $17,685,661.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.15.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

