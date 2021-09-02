Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) Hits New 12-Month High After Insider Buying Activity

Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as GBX 140 ($1.83) and last traded at GBX 458.20 ($5.99), with a volume of 5789171 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 454.80 ($5.94).

Specifically, insider Naguib Kheraj purchased 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 449 ($5.87) per share, for a total transaction of £269,400 ($351,972.82). Also, insider José Viñals purchased 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 452 ($5.91) per share, with a total value of £51,980 ($67,912.20).

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 490 ($6.40) price target on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.00) price target on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Standard Chartered from GBX 580 ($7.58) to GBX 640 ($8.36) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 490 ($6.40) price target on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 535.57 ($7.00).

The stock has a market capitalization of £14.29 billion and a PE ratio of 16.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 449.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 479.53.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Standard Chartered’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.32%.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

