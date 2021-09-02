STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $57.70 Million

Wall Street analysts expect STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) to post sales of $57.70 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for STAAR Surgical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $57.50 million to $58.00 million. STAAR Surgical reported sales of $47.08 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will report full year sales of $225.07 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $216.70 million to $229.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $288.60 million, with estimates ranging from $270.10 million to $309.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for STAAR Surgical.

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.14. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 10.08%. The company had revenue of $62.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. STAAR Surgical’s revenue was up 77.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STAA. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer began coverage on STAAR Surgical in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded STAAR Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:STAA opened at $157.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 374.21 and a beta of 0.94. STAAR Surgical has a 12-month low of $48.54 and a 12-month high of $161.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.73.

In other STAAR Surgical news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 130,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.19, for a total transaction of $20,174,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP James E. Francese sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.91, for a total transaction of $2,203,650.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 57,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,466,423.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 280,657 shares of company stock worth $43,199,279 in the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STAA. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the 1st quarter valued at $4,329,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 1st quarter valued at $3,463,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 1st quarter valued at $1,065,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on STAAR Surgical (STAA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.