SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $83.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James increased their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of SS&C Technologies stock traded down $0.56 on Thursday, reaching $75.13. 1,726 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,156,094. SS&C Technologies has a 1-year low of $58.39 and a 1-year high of $79.71. The company has a market cap of $19.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.50.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.17. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. On average, research analysts predict that SS&C Technologies will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.84%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 146.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 444,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,022,000 after purchasing an additional 264,177 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the second quarter valued at $257,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 0.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 603,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1.2% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 429,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,920,000 after acquiring an additional 5,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 322.5% during the second quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 18,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. 74.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

