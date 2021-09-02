SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAF) Short Interest Update

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 76,000 shares, a decline of 14.4% from the July 29th total of 88,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 760.0 days.

Shares of SSAAF opened at $4.95 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.27 and its 200 day moving average is $5.14. SSAB AB has a fifty-two week low of $3.24 and a fifty-two week high of $5.82.

About SSAB AB (publ)

SSAB AB engages in producing steel and construction solutions. It operates through the following five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment market and sell quenched and tempered steels and hot rolled. The SSAB Europe segment focuses in the strip, plate, and tubular products.

