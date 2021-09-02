SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAF) Short Interest Update

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 76,000 shares, a decline of 14.4% from the July 29th total of 88,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 760.0 days.
Shares of SSAAF opened at $4.95 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.27 and its 200 day moving average is $5.14. SSAB AB has a fifty-two week low of $3.24 and a fifty-two week high of $5.82.
About SSAB AB (publ)
