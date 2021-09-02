Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Acquired by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,325 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,575 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $3,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SQ. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Square in the first quarter worth $30,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Square by 178.4% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Square by 41.9% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Square during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Square during the first quarter valued at $35,000. 56.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SQ. Cowen raised Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $266.00 to $343.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Square in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Square in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Oddo Bhf upgraded Square from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Square from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $296.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.85.

In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,293 shares in the company, valued at $10,323,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.81, for a total transaction of $2,128,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 405,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,274,450.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 685,874 shares of company stock worth $167,732,740 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SQ stock traded down $1.92 on Thursday, hitting $266.33. 245,978 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,636,762. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. Square, Inc. has a one year low of $134.00 and a one year high of $289.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $256.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 237.12, a P/E/G ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 2.41.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. Square had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

