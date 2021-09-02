Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 60.44% and a net margin of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $361.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Sportsman’s Warehouse’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ SPWH opened at $17.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $783.70 million, a PE ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.06. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a one year low of $11.29 and a one year high of $18.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.60.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) by 50.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,666,759 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 559,150 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 3.80% of Sportsman’s Warehouse worth $29,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 92.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPWH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.30.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Company Profile

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc is an outdoor specialty retailer. The firm engages in the retail of sporting and athletic goods through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Sportsman’s Warehouse, Inc and Minnesota Merchandising Corp. Its products include hunting and shooting; archery; fishing; camping; boating accessories; optics and electronics; knives and tools; and footwear.

