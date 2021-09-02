Sportcash One (SCONEX) Achieves Market Cap of $456,140.34

Sportcash One (CURRENCY:SCONEX) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 2nd. One Sportcash One coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0359 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Sportcash One has traded 10.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Sportcash One has a market capitalization of $456,140.34 and $43,395.00 worth of Sportcash One was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001997 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.65 or 0.00065153 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.94 or 0.00133598 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $78.66 or 0.00156980 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,780.41 or 0.07544649 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003271 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $49,959.38 or 0.99705062 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $404.90 or 0.00808059 BTC.

Sportcash One Profile

Sportcash One’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,706,570 coins. Sportcash One’s official Twitter account is @sportcashone

Sportcash One Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sportcash One directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sportcash One should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sportcash One using one of the exchanges listed above.

