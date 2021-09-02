Spok Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:SPOK)

Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 2,053 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,733% compared to the typical daily volume of 112 call options.
Spok stock opened at $10.17 on Thursday. Spok has a fifty-two week low of $7.16 and a fifty-two week high of $12.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 0.25.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%.
Spok Company Profile
Spok Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of communication solutions. It provides call centre operations, clinical alerting and notifications, one-way and advanced two-way wireless messaging services, mobile communications and public safety solutions. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Springfield, VA.
