Spok Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:SPOK)

Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 2,053 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,733% compared to the typical daily volume of 112 call options.

Spok stock opened at $10.17 on Thursday. Spok has a fifty-two week low of $7.16 and a fifty-two week high of $12.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 0.25.

Get Spok alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spok by 1.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 122,472 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Spok by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spok by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,510 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spok by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,136 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spok by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,098 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 3,347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.67% of the company’s stock.

Spok Company Profile

Spok Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of communication solutions. It provides call centre operations, clinical alerting and notifications, one-way and advanced two-way wireless messaging services, mobile communications and public safety solutions. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Springfield, VA.

Recommended Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Spok Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spok and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.