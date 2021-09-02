Splintershards (SPS) Trading 18.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Splintershards (CURRENCY:SPS) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 2nd. In the last seven days, Splintershards has traded 18.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Splintershards has a market cap of $43.34 million and approximately $2.66 million worth of Splintershards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Splintershards coin can now be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00000694 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Splintershards Profile

Splintershards is a coin. Its launch date was July 14th, 2021. Splintershards’ total supply is 220,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 125,687,459 coins. Splintershards’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

According to CryptoCompare, “Splinterlands is a digital, collectible card game built on blockchain technology. It is similar in concept to games like Magic the Gathering and Hearthstone where the player builds up a collection of cards, which all have various different stats and abilities, and use them to battle other players in skill-based matches. By using blockchain technology, players can buy, sell, and trade their digital assets freely just as if they were physical cards, and all transactions are recorded publicly and immutably. Telegram “

Buying and Selling Splintershards

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Splintershards directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Splintershards should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Splintershards using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

