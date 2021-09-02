Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) Hits New 1-Year High at $16,440.00

Shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as £164.40 ($214.79) and last traded at £163.85 ($214.07), with a volume of 2982 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at £162.95 ($212.90).

SPX has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and issued a £100 ($130.65) target price on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from £108 ($141.10) to £135 ($176.38) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from £106 ($138.49) to £108 ($141.10) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Numis Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a £130 ($169.85) target price on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Spirax-Sarco Engineering has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of £124.70 ($162.92).

The company’s 50 day moving average price is £148.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is £198.96. The firm has a market cap of £12.09 billion and a PE ratio of 58.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.13.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 38.50 ($0.50) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.40%.

About Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX)

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes, heaters, and systems; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

