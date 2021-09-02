SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) Shares Sold by Magnus Financial Group LLC

Magnus Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,011 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,392,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $331,654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156,850 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,966,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $257,685,000 after acquiring an additional 571,107 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,333,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $224,847,000 after acquiring an additional 541,010 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $125,743,000. Finally, Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 147.2% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 874,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,343,000 after acquiring an additional 520,448 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Bank ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA KBE traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $52.06. 72,560 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,091,546. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 52-week low of $27.79 and a 52-week high of $56.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.71 and its 200-day moving average is $52.10.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.