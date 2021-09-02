Spartan Protocol (SPARTA) Market Cap Tops $17.98 Million

Spartan Protocol (CURRENCY:SPARTA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 1st. Spartan Protocol has a market capitalization of $17.98 million and approximately $1.32 million worth of Spartan Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Spartan Protocol has traded down 14.2% against the dollar. One Spartan Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.48 or 0.00000984 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002521 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.90 or 0.00067353 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $66.19 or 0.00135524 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $78.48 or 0.00160693 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,722.02 or 0.07620775 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003396 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48,695.81 or 0.99703927 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $490.01 or 0.01003293 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Spartan Protocol

Spartan Protocol’s total supply is 37,871,836 coins and its circulating supply is 37,401,758 coins. Spartan Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SpartanProtocol . Spartan Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@spartanprotocol . Spartan Protocol’s official website is spartanprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spartan Protocol incentivises the formation of capital in liquidity pools, such that they can be used for the synthetic token generation, lending, derivatives and more. “

Buying and Selling Spartan Protocol

