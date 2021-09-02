SparkPoint (SRK) Price Hits $0.0044 on Major Exchanges

SparkPoint (CURRENCY:SRK) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. During the last seven days, SparkPoint has traded down 8.4% against the US dollar. One SparkPoint coin can now be bought for about $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. SparkPoint has a total market capitalization of $36.14 million and $395,878.00 worth of SparkPoint was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.17 or 0.00058811 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002016 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002961 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00014373 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 37.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.52 or 0.00134110 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002017 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $404.18 or 0.00814899 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.27 or 0.00048923 BTC.

SparkPoint Coin Profile

SparkPoint (SRK) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 14th, 2019. SparkPoint’s total supply is 13,738,498,193 coins and its circulating supply is 8,194,058,472 coins. SparkPoint’s official message board is medium.com/theecosystem . The official website for SparkPoint is sparkpoint.io . SparkPoint’s official Twitter account is @sparkpointio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SparkPoint Ecosystem is a decentralized payment gateway with integrated crypto exchanges, blockchain-based e-learning, gaming, and online store. SparkPoint Token (SRK) is the SparkPoint digital coin based on ERC-20 token standard following the Ethereum Blockchain. SRK is designed to power the four different platforms in the SparkPoint Ecosystem, viz., SparkX, SparkPlace, SparkPlay & SparkRoom being the digital wallet, e-commerce platform, gaming and application store & e-learning portal respectively. “

Buying and Selling SparkPoint

