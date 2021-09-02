Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBSAA) Short Interest Update

Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBSAA) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 21.1% from the July 29th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
SBSAA stock opened at $3.11 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.41. The company has a market capitalization of $20.47 million, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 0.23. Spanish Broadcasting System has a 52-week low of $0.13 and a 52-week high of $4.00.
About Spanish Broadcasting System
