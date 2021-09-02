S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Sets New 52-Week High at $446.58

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $446.58 and last traded at $445.83, with a volume of 12972 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $444.07.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $443.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on S&P Global from $476.00 to $491.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $454.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $425.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $387.94.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.34. S&P Global had a return on equity of 347.40% and a net margin of 31.42%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Equities analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 26.35%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in S&P Global by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 7,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 4.2% in the first quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 675 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Company Profile (NYSE:SPGI)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

