Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $877,000 Stock Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,094 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CAG. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 1,156.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Conagra Brands during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in Conagra Brands by 591.3% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. 83.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

In other news, Director Richard H. Lenny acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 128,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,378,830.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 33,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total transaction of $1,156,062.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,470,084.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CAG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.90.

NYSE:CAG opened at $33.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.25 and a 1-year high of $39.09.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.3125 per share. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. This is a positive change from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.35%.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.