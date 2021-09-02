Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $798,000 Stock Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Sowell Financial Services LLC decreased its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,361 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 1,041 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of eBay by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 394 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its position in eBay by 515.4% during the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 400 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in eBay during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in eBay by 387.9% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 522 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in eBay during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total value of $56,213.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,008,014.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 14,584 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total value of $1,071,778.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,554,974.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,460 shares of company stock worth $5,844,236. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen upped their price target on eBay from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on eBay from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Bank of America lifted their price target on eBay from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, eBay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.10.

Shares of eBay stock opened at $76.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.09. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.36 and a 12-month high of $77.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 38.34% and a net margin of 115.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 11th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the e-commerce company to purchase up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.57%.

eBay Company Profile

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

