Sowell Financial Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Edison International by 65.3% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,287,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $778,623,000 after buying an additional 5,248,524 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 33.6% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,120,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,003,287,000 after purchasing an additional 4,305,411 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 9.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,412,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,192,396,000 after buying an additional 3,140,052 shares during the period. Attestor Ltd bought a new stake in Edison International during the 1st quarter valued at $124,232,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Edison International by 249.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,437,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,257,000 after buying an additional 1,025,994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

EIX stock opened at $58.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.59. Edison International has a 12-month low of $48.47 and a 12-month high of $66.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.69.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.05). Edison International had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 6.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.6625 dividend. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.63%.

EIX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Edison International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Edison International from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet upgraded Edison International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Edison International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.71.

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

