Sowell Financial Services LLC Decreases Stake in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 1.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Stericycle by 414.0% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC increased its stake in shares of Stericycle by 191.1% in the first quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Stericycle by 79.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 697 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stericycle by 34.3% in the first quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Stericycle by 40.4% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 96.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Stephen Cory White sold 1,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total value of $98,300.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,718.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SRCL stock opened at $69.40 on Thursday. Stericycle, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.51 and a 1 year high of $79.97. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 289.17, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.32 and a 200 day moving average of $70.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $672.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $668.66 million. Stericycle had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 0.86%. Stericycle’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SRCL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Stericycle from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stericycle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.00.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

