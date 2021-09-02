Sowell Financial Services LLC Acquires 9,396 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 110.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,912 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,396 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HPQ. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HP by 394.5% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,277,085 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $135,797,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412,210 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of HP by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 16,801,457 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $533,446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366,800 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of HP by 201.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,239,800 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $102,864,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165,100 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of HP by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,176,264 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $132,597,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HP by 769.4% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,115,678 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $67,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872,333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

In related news, insider Alex Cho sold 8,314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total transaction of $254,242.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. upgraded shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of HP in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of HP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of HP in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.04.

HPQ stock opened at $29.22 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.44. The company has a market capitalization of $35.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.00. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.25 and a 12 month high of $36.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The computer maker reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $15.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.92 billion. HP had a net margin of 6.56% and a negative return on equity of 137.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.194 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.21%.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Read More: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.