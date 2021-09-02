Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,940,000 shares, a growth of 14.4% from the July 29th total of 4,320,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days. Approximately 5.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of SCCO opened at $61.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $47.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.11. Southern Copper has a twelve month low of $43.26 and a twelve month high of $83.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.91.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.06. Southern Copper had a net margin of 28.18% and a return on equity of 37.37%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Southern Copper will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.83%. This is an increase from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 177.34%.

SCCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. HSBC upgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $68.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.30.

In other Southern Copper news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $26,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,324. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 4,000 shares of company stock worth $272,340 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the second quarter worth $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 32.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 48.1% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 36.9% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. 7.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations; Mexican Open-Pit Operations; and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.