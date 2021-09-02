Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHCF) Short Interest Update

Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHCF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 51,100 shares, a decline of 17.4% from the July 29th total of 61,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 127.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SKHCF opened at $32.50 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.73. Sonic Healthcare has a 12-month low of $23.26 and a 12-month high of $32.50.

Sonic Healthcare Company Profile

Sonic Healthcare Ltd. engages in the provision of medical diagnostics services. It operates through the following segments: Laboratory, Imaging, and Other. The Laboratory segment offers pathology and clinical services in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, the United States of America, Germany, Switzerland, Belgium, and Ireland.

