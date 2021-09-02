Solitario Zinc (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Solitario Zinc (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) (TSE:SLR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Solitario is a gold, silver, platinum-palladium, and base metal exploration company actively exploring in Brazil, Mexico and Peru. Solitario has significant business relationships with Anglo Platinum, Newmont Mining and Votorantim Metais. Solitario has approximately US$24 million in cash and marketable securities and no debt. Solitario is traded on the American Stock Exchange (AMEX: XPL) and on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: SLR). “

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN XPL opened at $0.55 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.53. Solitario Zinc has a 52-week low of $0.34 and a 52-week high of $1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.33 and a beta of 1.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Solitario Zinc during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Solitario Zinc during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Solitario Zinc during the first quarter worth about $178,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Solitario Zinc by 21.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,332,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 230,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Solitario Zinc by 51.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 86,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 29,473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.93% of the company’s stock.

Solitario Zinc Corp. is a mineral exploration company, which focuses on the acquisition of precious and base metal properties with exploration potential, and the purchase of royalty interests. Its projects include Florida Canyon in Peru, Lik Zinc in Alaska, and La Promesa in Peru. The company was founded on November 15, 1984 and is headquartered in Wheat Ridge, CO.

