SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) Short Interest Up 17.7% in August

SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,590,000 shares, a growth of 17.7% from the July 29th total of 3,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 533,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.6 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWI. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of SolarWinds during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,040,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in SolarWinds in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,451,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in SolarWinds by 142.2% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,757,164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,653 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SolarWinds by 307.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 919,198 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,022,000 after acquiring an additional 693,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearline Capital LP acquired a new stake in SolarWinds in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,590,000.

SWI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SolarWinds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of SolarWinds from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of SolarWinds from $40.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of SolarWinds in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of SolarWinds from $34.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

Shares of NYSE SWI traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.32. 13,212 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,099,951. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.65. SolarWinds has a one year low of $14.72 and a one year high of $25.62. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 1.01.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.14. SolarWinds had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $264.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that SolarWinds will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th.

About SolarWinds

SolarWinds Corp. engages in the provision of information technology (IT)infrastructure management software. It provides network management, systems management, database management, IT security, IT helpdesk, and cloud services. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

