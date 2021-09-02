Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-three research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, sixteen have issued a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $294.88.

SNOW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Snowflake from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Snowflake from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Snowflake from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Snowflake from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Snowflake from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $301.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.13 billion and a PE ratio of -98.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $267.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $247.69. Snowflake has a 12 month low of $184.71 and a 12 month high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $272.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.74 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 15.28% and a negative net margin of 89.38%. Snowflake’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Snowflake will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Snowflake news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 46,280 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.89, for a total value of $11,472,349.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 161,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,937,062.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 12,272 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $3,068,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,144,571 shares of company stock valued at $306,080,221. 11.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNOW. ICONIQ Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 272.4% in the first quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 32,989,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,563,861,000 after acquiring an additional 24,131,611 shares during the period. Altimeter Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 239.5% in the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 32,221,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,387,649,000 after acquiring an additional 22,729,505 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 359.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,104,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,685,020,000 after acquiring an additional 8,688,437 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 96.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,747,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,922,804,000 after acquiring an additional 6,266,942 shares during the period. Finally, SALESFORCE.COM Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 139.3% in the first quarter. SALESFORCE.COM Inc. now owns 4,985,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901,728 shares during the period. 55.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

