Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) CRO Christopher William Degnan Sells 12,781 Shares

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 12,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.23, for a total transaction of $3,875,582.63. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 89,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,111,491.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Christopher William Degnan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 2nd, Christopher William Degnan sold 25,563 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.17, for a total value of $6,829,666.71.

On Thursday, July 1st, Christopher William Degnan sold 25,563 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.49, for a total value of $6,096,519.87.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Christopher William Degnan sold 25,563 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.79, for a total value of $6,129,751.77.

NYSE:SNOW opened at $301.02 on Thursday. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.71 and a fifty-two week high of $429.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.13 billion and a PE ratio of -98.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $267.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $247.69.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $272.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.74 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 15.28% and a negative net margin of 89.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SNOW shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Snowflake from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays upped their target price on Snowflake from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Snowflake from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. BTIG Research set a $264.62 target price on Snowflake and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Snowflake from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $296.36.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in Snowflake in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $990,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,387,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,858,000. Finally, Pantheon Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.64% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

