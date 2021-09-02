Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 36.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,900 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Snap were worth $8,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNAP. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 31.5% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 8,392 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 31.1% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 12.2% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 345.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 13,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 34.4% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 285,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,039,000 after acquiring an additional 72,934 shares during the last quarter. 46.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SNAP opened at $74.17 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $117.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -145.43 and a beta of 1.27. Snap Inc. has a one year low of $21.43 and a one year high of $80.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a current ratio of 5.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.32.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $982.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.57 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 32.45% and a negative net margin of 22.49%. Snap’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 13,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.44, for a total value of $939,078.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 8,774 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.70, for a total value of $515,033.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 252,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,840,651.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,070,338 shares of company stock valued at $430,373,059 over the last three months.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Snap from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Snap from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Snap from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $76.32 target price (up from $42.00) on shares of Snap in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Snap in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snap presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.60.

Snap Profile

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

