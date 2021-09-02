Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) Announces Earnings Results

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $274.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.59 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 88.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWBI opened at $24.88 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.86. Smith & Wesson Brands has a fifty-two week low of $14.50 and a fifty-two week high of $39.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a $0.08 dividend. This is a boost from Smith & Wesson Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.06%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SWBI. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $24.00 to $30.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

In related news, Director Barry M. Monheit sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total value of $276,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,216,655.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Furman sold 1,534 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total transaction of $46,280.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,956 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,132.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,636 shares of company stock worth $772,731. 1.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Smith & Wesson Brands

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. Its portfolio includes handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressor, and other firearm-related products. The firm’s brands are Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech. The company was founded by Horace Smith and Daniel Baird Wesson in 1852 and is headquartered in Springfield, MA.

