Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) Short Interest Update

Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,180,000 shares, an increase of 14.1% from the July 29th total of 1,910,000 shares. Currently, 4.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 491,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its holdings in Smith Micro Software by 236.7% in the second quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 202,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 142,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Smith Micro Software in the first quarter worth about $89,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Smith Micro Software by 254.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 79,465 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 57,054 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Smith Micro Software in the first quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Black Maple Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Smith Micro Software in the first quarter worth about $358,000. 33.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SMSI shares. Dawson James started coverage on shares of Smith Micro Software in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.10 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smith Micro Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.65.

Shares of SMSI opened at $4.99 on Thursday. Smith Micro Software has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $8.05. The company has a market cap of $267.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.19 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.19 and a 200-day moving average of $5.60.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Smith Micro Software had a negative net margin of 14.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.36%. On average, equities analysts expect that Smith Micro Software will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Smith Micro Software Company Profile

Smith Micro Software, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It operates through Wireless segment. The Wireless segment refers to wireless internet solutions to access information and entertainment anytime and anywhere. Its products include SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, SafePath Home, CommSuite VVM, CommSuite VTT, and ViewSpot.

