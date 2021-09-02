Smart Metering Systems (LON:SMS) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Smart Metering Systems plc (LON:SMS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Libertas Partners raised their price target on the stock from GBX 1,000 to GBX 1,025. Libertas Partners currently has a buy rating on the stock. Smart Metering Systems traded as high as GBX 970 ($12.67) and last traded at GBX 953 ($12.45), with a volume of 8222 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 952 ($12.44).

SMS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 878 ($11.47) target price on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 878 ($11.47) target price on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) target price on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

The company has a market capitalization of £1.10 billion and a PE ratio of 5.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 898.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 837.89.

Smart Metering Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, installs, operates, and manages meter and energy infrastructure assets, and related data services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Asset Management, Asset Installation, and Energy Management. The company engages in the regulated management of gas meters, electric meters, and ADM devices.

