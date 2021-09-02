Smart Metering Systems (LON:SMS) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Smart Metering Systems plc (LON:SMS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Libertas Partners raised their price target on the stock from GBX 1,000 to GBX 1,025. Libertas Partners currently has a buy rating on the stock. Smart Metering Systems traded as high as GBX 970 ($12.67) and last traded at GBX 953 ($12.45), with a volume of 8222 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 952 ($12.44).

SMS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 878 ($11.47) target price on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 878 ($11.47) target price on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) target price on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

The company has a market capitalization of £1.10 billion and a PE ratio of 5.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 898.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 837.89.

Smart Metering Systems Company Profile (LON:SMS)

Smart Metering Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, installs, operates, and manages meter and energy infrastructure assets, and related data services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Asset Management, Asset Installation, and Energy Management. The company engages in the regulated management of gas meters, electric meters, and ADM devices.

