Skylight Health Group (NASDAQ:SLHG) Receives Buy Rating from Echelon Wealth Partners

Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated their buy rating on shares of Skylight Health Group (NASDAQ:SLHG) in a research report report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SLHG. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Skylight Health Group in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on Skylight Health Group from C$9.00 to C$7.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

Get Skylight Health Group alerts:

Shares of Skylight Health Group stock opened at $2.97 on Monday. Skylight Health Group has a one year low of $2.96 and a one year high of $6.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.51. The company has a market cap of $114.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.64.

Skylight Health Group (NASDAQ:SLHG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. Skylight Health Group had a negative net margin of 63.94% and a negative return on equity of 57.94%. The business had revenue of $8.56 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Skylight Health Group stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Skylight Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLHG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Skylight Health Group Company Profile

Skylight Health Group, Inc engages in the operation of a proprietary electronic health record system. It offers primary care, sub-specialty, allied health, laboratory and diagnostic testing, and subscription-based telemedicine service It operates through the United States and Canada segments. The company was founded by Pradyum Sekar and Kashaf Qureshi in 2014 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Skylight Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skylight Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.