Sjoerd Sjouwerman Sells 18,888 Shares of KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) Stock

KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) CEO Sjoerd Sjouwerman sold 18,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.16, for a total value of $475,222.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Sjoerd Sjouwerman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get KnowBe4 alerts:

On Monday, August 23rd, Sjoerd Sjouwerman sold 18,207 shares of KnowBe4 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total value of $404,013.33.

On Monday, August 16th, Sjoerd Sjouwerman sold 1,976,398 shares of KnowBe4 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total value of $39,369,848.16.

KNBE stock opened at $23.88 on Thursday. KnowBe4, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.77 and a 12-month high of $36.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.94.

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $59.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that KnowBe4, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Matrix Capital Management Company LP purchased a new position in KnowBe4 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,707,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in KnowBe4 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,249,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in KnowBe4 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,127,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in KnowBe4 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,133,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc purchased a new position in KnowBe4 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,254,000. 35.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KNBE shares. Cowen started coverage on KnowBe4 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group started coverage on KnowBe4 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on KnowBe4 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on KnowBe4 from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on KnowBe4 in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KnowBe4 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

KnowBe4 Company Profile

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for KnowBe4 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KnowBe4 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.