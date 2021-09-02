Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (NYSE:SHI) Short Interest Down 26.8% in August

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (NYSE:SHI) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 65,700 shares, a drop of 26.8% from the July 29th total of 89,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 457.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 225,305 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,326,000 after acquiring an additional 184,868 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in the 3rd quarter worth $426,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 22,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in the 1st quarter worth $1,047,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 118.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,267 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 19,693 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.02% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SHI. HSBC raised Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.
About Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical
Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells petrochemical products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Synthetic Fibers, Resins and Plastics, Intermediate Petrochemicals, Petroleum Products, and Trading of Petrochemical Products.
