Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (NYSE:SHI) Short Interest Down 26.8% in August

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (NYSE:SHI) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 65,700 shares, a drop of 26.8% from the July 29th total of 89,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 457.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 225,305 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,326,000 after acquiring an additional 184,868 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in the 3rd quarter worth $426,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 22,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in the 1st quarter worth $1,047,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 118.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,267 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 19,693 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SHI. HSBC raised Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

SHI stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.69. The stock had a trading volume of 14,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,510. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 5.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.84. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical has a 52-week low of $17.03 and a 52-week high of $26.80.

About Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells petrochemical products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Synthetic Fibers, Resins and Plastics, Intermediate Petrochemicals, Petroleum Products, and Trading of Petrochemical Products.

