SingularityNET (AGIX) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $20.77 Million

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGIX) traded up 17% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 1st. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $441.72 million and $20.77 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SingularityNET coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.51 or 0.00001032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded up 71.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.80 or 0.00058315 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002025 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002952 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00014244 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 40.7% against the dollar and now trades at $69.03 or 0.00139802 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002026 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $409.93 or 0.00830141 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.91 or 0.00048427 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET (CRYPTO:AGIX) is a coin. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 999,976,196 coins and its circulating supply is 867,132,939 coins. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io . SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET is a protocol for coordinating, discovering, and transacting AI algorithms at scale. SingularityNET makes a decentralized global market for AI services possible in which parties own their own data. “

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

