Simon Pryce Acquires 4 Shares of Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (LON:ULE) Stock

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (LON:ULE) insider Simon Pryce bought 4 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,206 ($41.89) per share, with a total value of £128.24 ($167.55).

Simon Pryce also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ultra Electronics alerts:

On Monday, August 16th, Simon Pryce sold 31,221 shares of Ultra Electronics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,302 ($43.14), for a total value of £1,030,917.42 ($1,346,900.21).

Ultra Electronics stock traded up GBX 4.60 ($0.06) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 3,206.60 ($41.89). The company had a trading volume of 241,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,827. Ultra Electronics Holdings plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1,845 ($24.11) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,420 ($44.68). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,836.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,318.72. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.22.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a GBX 16.20 ($0.21) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a yield of 0.69%. Ultra Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.70%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ULE shares. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price target on shares of Ultra Electronics in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,500 ($32.66) price target on shares of Ultra Electronics in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Peel Hunt increased their target price on Ultra Electronics from GBX 2,850 ($37.24) to GBX 3,500 ($45.73) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) target price on shares of Ultra Electronics in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) target price on shares of Ultra Electronics in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ultra Electronics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,644.38 ($34.55).

Ultra Electronics Company Profile

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc provides application-engineered bespoke solutions in the defense, security, critical detection, and control markets. It operates through three segments: Maritime, Intelligence & Communications, and Critical Detection & Control. The company offers sonobuoys and anti-submarine warfare systems; integrated hull and variable depth sonar systems for manned and unmanned platforms; torpedo defense systems; deployable underwater sensors; electronic warfare systems; and naval systems and sensors, such as acoustic and sonar systems, torpedo defense, and radar sensor solutions, as well as degaussing systems and power conversion solutions for naval applications, including electromagnetic analysis for naval platforms and ranges.

See Also: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.