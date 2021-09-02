Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Short Interest Update

Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 972,800 shares, an increase of 23.0% from the July 29th total of 791,000 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 335,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

SIMO stock opened at $75.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.12. Silicon Motion Technology has a 12 month low of $35.13 and a 12 month high of $81.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.08 and its 200 day moving average is $65.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.96%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SIMO shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Silicon Motion Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,478,232 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $94,755,000 after acquiring an additional 26,139 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,403,979 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $89,994,000 after acquiring an additional 63,259 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 150.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,313,142 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $84,172,000 after acquiring an additional 789,328 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 512.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,154,766 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $74,021,000 after acquiring an additional 966,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 856,395 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $50,862,000 after acquiring an additional 216,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.68% of the company’s stock.

About Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

