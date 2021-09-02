Signify (AMS:LIGHT) Given a €50.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on Signify (AMS:LIGHT) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €57.00 ($67.06) price target on Signify and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €57.00 ($67.06) target price on Signify in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. UBS Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on Signify in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €46.00 ($54.12) price target on Signify in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Signify presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €49.14 ($57.82).

Signify has a fifty-two week low of €25.50 ($30.00) and a fifty-two week high of €36.06 ($42.42).

Philips Lighting NV is a company based in the Netherlands that provides lamps and lighting solutions. Its product portfolio includes, among others, incandescent lamps, halogen lamps, fluorescent lamps, linear fluorescent lamps (LFL), compact fluorescent lamps (CFL), high-intensity discharge lamps (HID) and light-emitting diodes (LED), as well as electronic components, such as electronic ballasts and drivers.

