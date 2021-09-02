Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Sets New 52-Week High at $88.21

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $88.21 and last traded at $85.39, with a volume of 12771 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $80.66.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SIG. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Signet Jewelers from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, increased their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.60.

The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 5.14%. The business’s revenue was up 98.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.59) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.12%.

In related news, insider Mary Elizabeth Finn sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.56, for a total transaction of $241,792.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,852 shares in the company, valued at $3,540,137.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andre Branch acquired 2,700 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $73.58 per share, for a total transaction of $198,666.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Signet Jewelers in the first quarter worth $79,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the first quarter valued at $96,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 228.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the second quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 26,850.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the period. 91.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

