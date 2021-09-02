Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Announces Earnings Results

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $2.00, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 5.14%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.13) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.4% on a year-over-year basis. Signet Jewelers updated its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE:SIG traded up $4.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $85.01. 61,580 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 968,186. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.58 and its 200-day moving average is $63.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.60. Signet Jewelers has a one year low of $16.56 and a one year high of $83.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is currently 34.12%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Signet Jewelers from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. upped their target price on Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.60.

In other news, insider Mary Elizabeth Finn sold 3,200 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.56, for a total transaction of $241,792.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,540,137.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andre Branch acquired 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $73.58 per share, with a total value of $198,666.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Signet Jewelers stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) by 56.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 307,577 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,426 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.58% of Signet Jewelers worth $24,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 91.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada.

