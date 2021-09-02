Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $267.50.

Several brokerages have commented on SBNY. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Friday, July 9th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $270.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

SBNY traded up $3.92 on Thursday, hitting $262.52. The company had a trading volume of 415,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,751. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Signature Bank has a 52-week low of $71.44 and a 52-week high of $268.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 2.00.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.44. Signature Bank had a net margin of 34.08% and a return on equity of 11.80%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 14.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.49%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBNY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Signature Bank by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 542,861 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,442,000 after purchasing an additional 9,313 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the 1st quarter worth $18,088,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 2,227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC purchased a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the 1st quarter worth $403,000. Institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

Featured Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.