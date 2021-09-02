Short Interest in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV) Rises By 17.7%

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 23,900 shares, a growth of 17.7% from the July 29th total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Shares of VSMV opened at $40.01 on Thursday. VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF has a one year low of $30.51 and a one year high of $40.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.49.

Get VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF alerts:

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.048 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. This is a boost from VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 21.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 317,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,420,000 after purchasing an additional 56,187 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 49,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after buying an additional 6,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter.

Read More: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.