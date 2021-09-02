Short Interest in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV) Rises By 17.7%

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 23,900 shares, a growth of 17.7% from the July 29th total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.
Shares of VSMV opened at $40.01 on Thursday. VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF has a one year low of $30.51 and a one year high of $40.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.49.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.048 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. This is a boost from VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th.
Read More: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing
Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.