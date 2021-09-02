Short Interest in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Grows By 16.1%

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 775,000 shares, a growth of 16.1% from the July 29th total of 667,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 226,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

TNET has been the topic of several analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of TriNet Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.92 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

NYSE:TNET traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $92.69. The company had a trading volume of 5,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,824. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.69. TriNet Group has a 52 week low of $56.91 and a 52 week high of $93.32.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $302.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.24 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 37.63%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TriNet Group will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.43, for a total value of $144,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 223,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,173,256.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.99, for a total transaction of $29,460.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 167,869 shares of company stock worth $14,174,980 over the last three months. Insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 230.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 17,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 11,945 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 133.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 149,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,811,000 after acquiring an additional 85,238 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TriNet Group by 149,333.3% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 22,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,625,000 after buying an additional 22,400 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of TriNet Group by 16.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 51,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,757,000 after buying an additional 7,401 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in shares of TriNet Group by 60.8% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 17,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 6,526 shares during the period. 82.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

