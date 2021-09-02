Short Interest in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:PACE) Rises By 27.7%

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:PACE) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,270,000 shares, a growth of 27.7% from the July 29th total of 2,560,000 shares. Currently, 7.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 204,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 16.0 days.
Shares of NYSE PACE traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.97. The company had a trading volume of 440,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,736. TPG Pace Tech Opportunities has a twelve month low of $9.56 and a twelve month high of $12.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $560.81 million and a PE ratio of -3.49.
TPG Pace Tech Opportunities (NYSE:PACE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $32.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that TPG Pace Tech Opportunities will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.
TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Company Profile
TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as TPG Pace III Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp.
