Short Interest in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:PACE) Rises By 27.7%

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:PACE) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,270,000 shares, a growth of 27.7% from the July 29th total of 2,560,000 shares. Currently, 7.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 204,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 16.0 days.

Shares of NYSE PACE traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.97. The company had a trading volume of 440,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,736. TPG Pace Tech Opportunities has a twelve month low of $9.56 and a twelve month high of $12.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $560.81 million and a PE ratio of -3.49.

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities (NYSE:PACE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $32.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that TPG Pace Tech Opportunities will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PACE. Falcon Edge Capital LP bought a new position in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,112,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities during the 1st quarter worth $32,293,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 375.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,891,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,630 shares in the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,213,000. Finally, Ion Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,951,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. 59.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Company Profile

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as TPG Pace III Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp.

