Short Interest in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Grows By 13.1%

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,580,000 shares, an increase of 13.1% from the July 29th total of 4,050,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,520,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

GS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays set a $437.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $332.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $351.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $394.82.

Shares of NYSE:GS traded up $2.83 during trading on Thursday, reaching $416.49. The stock had a trading volume of 64,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,873,897. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 52 week low of $185.52 and a 52 week high of $420.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $386.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $360.64.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The company had revenue of $15.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 52.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.60%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GS. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 32.3% during the second quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,350,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 47,590 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $15,562,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.0% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,471,059 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $481,037,000 after buying an additional 109,455 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.1% during the first quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 10,051 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,286,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 112.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 2,643 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

