Short Interest in Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:SURVF) Drops By 12.7%

Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:SURVF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 72,800 shares, a drop of 12.7% from the July 29th total of 83,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 77,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SURVF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

SURVF opened at $1.11 on Thursday. Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $0.96 and a 1 year high of $1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.12.

Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership of income-producing real estate, which is primarily used for retail and office purposes. The firm operates through the following business segments: Office, Retail and Convention. The Office segment comprises of Suntec city, park mall, and pacific highway.

