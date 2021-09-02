Short Interest in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Declines By 15.9%

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,070,000 shares, a drop of 15.9% from the July 29th total of 2,460,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 726,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ST. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sensata Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

In other news, SVP Shannon M. Votava sold 794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total transaction of $47,560.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul S. Vasington sold 20,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.49, for a total transaction of $1,177,855.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,733 shares of company stock valued at $1,792,948. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ST. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Sensata Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sensata Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ST traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $58.74. 24,228 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 960,785. Sensata Technologies has a 52 week low of $40.46 and a 52 week high of $64.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.52.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $992.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.11 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 72.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sensata Technologies will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

