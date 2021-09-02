Short Interest in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Expands By 23.6%

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,200,000 shares, a growth of 23.6% from the July 29th total of 2,590,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 707,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 8,929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.03, for a total value of $2,634,322.87. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,791 shares in the company, valued at $3,478,698.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Ernest Nicolas sold 95 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.72, for a total transaction of $26,193.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,539,069.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,778 shares of company stock worth $7,118,478 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Searle & CO. lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 0.3% in the second quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 11,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,429,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 10.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 8.2% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 1.4% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. 72.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $313.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $275.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $283.25.

NYSE ROK opened at $323.02 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $303.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $277.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.34. Rockwell Automation has a one year low of $206.57 and a one year high of $326.50. The firm has a market cap of $37.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.37.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.22. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 53.06%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Rockwell Automation will post 9.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

Featured Article: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.