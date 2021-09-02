Short Interest in Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) Rises By 19.0%

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 58,300 shares, a growth of 19.0% from the July 29th total of 49,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Reading International by 9.3% in the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,316,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,148,000 after purchasing an additional 197,864 shares in the last quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Reading International by 4.5% in the second quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,266,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,826,000 after purchasing an additional 54,606 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Reading International by 0.7% in the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 289,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Reading International by 49.5% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 175,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 58,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Reading International by 8.5% in the first quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Reading International alerts:

Separately, Macquarie lowered Reading International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:RDI traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.96. 54,878 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,713. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. Reading International has a twelve month low of $2.21 and a twelve month high of $7.64. The firm has a market cap of $108.17 million, a P/E ratio of 26.11 and a beta of 1.85.

Reading International Company Profile

Reading International, Inc is an entertainment and real estate company, which engages in the development, ownership, and operation of multiplex cinemas and retail and commercial real estate in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through the Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate segments.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Reading International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reading International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.